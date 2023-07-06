President Joe Biden touts economic plan during Palmetto State visit

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — President Joe Biden stopped in South Carolina today for the first time this year.

The president touted his economic plan for the nation, ‘Bidenomics’.

“Our plan is working,” Biden said. “Over 13 million new jobs since I’ve been elected to office. More jobs than any president has created in their first two years. Nearly 800 thousand manufacturing jobs including 14 thousand in this state alone.”

Speaking at Flex’s West Columbia plant, President Joe Biden applauded recent investment into infrastructure across the nation, including right here in the Midlands.

“Malfunction Junction. You all know it,” the president said. “How many years have y’all been talking about fixing Malfunction Junction? Now thanks to Jim Clyburn and help from the Infrastructure Law, it’s going to get fixed.”

While President Biden admits there is still work to be done with the economy, he does credit recent legislation passed as helping the situation.

“I’m not here to declare victory on the economy. I’m here to say that we have a plan that’s turning things around quickly but we have a lot more work to do,” the president said. “Inflation is less than half of what it was a year ago and we’re working on it. I know we have more to do when it comes to bringing down inflation. It’s one of my top priorities.”

Another one of Biden’s priorities is energy independence for America, including using many different renewable energy sources.

“By 2035, all electricity in America is going to be generated by clean energy,” Biden said. “That’s a big deal.”

The president is seeking another term in office and tells voters that he has kept his campaign promises.

“My view is that wherever the need is the most, that’s the place we should be helping,” Biden said. “That’s what we’re doing. The way I look at it, the progress we’re making is good for all Americans.”

President Biden will find out if South Carolina voters are happy with him during the first-in-the-nation Democratic primary in 2024.