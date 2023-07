South Carolina State Fair now accepting entries for exhibits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The time is now if you want to enter an exhibit in the South Carolina State Fair.

The fair will be accepting entries for all competitive exhibits between now and September 1.

Those categories include, agriculture, arts and crafts, livestock and more.

This year’s SC State Fair runs from October 11 through the 22nd.

Visit https://www.scstatefair.org/competitions/ for more information.