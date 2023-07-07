A.G. Alan Wilson announces ‘Prevention Education Project’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Attorney General Alan Wilson was at the State House Friday night to announce the launch of what he calls “traffic proof S.C.”

The statewide Prevention Education Project is part of the south carolina human trafficking task force. It’s a partnership with the Attorney General, S.C. ETV, and other community leaders in hopes of bringing information to schools across the Palmetto state.

The Attorney General says the project will be presented in South Carolina schools as a four part curriculum designed specifically for high school students, giving them an upper hand with tools to protect themselves from potential predators.

Wilson says the high school curriculum that will include videos and study materials to discuss sex trafficking, labor trafficking, and the dangers of social media will be available starting September 1, 2023.