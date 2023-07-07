ABC’s of Education: SC State University to host ‘Career Day Extravaganza’

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is continuing it’s commitment to their students growth starting by helping giving them a jump start on the careers they want to pursue after they graduate.

September 28, 2023, S.C. State University will host an in person Career Day Extravaganza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. Organizers say the goal of the event is to offer their student body an opportunity to rub shoulders with, and hopefully work under experts in their fields of study. Students will have a chance to take part in internships, co-ops, full time, graduate school and school district opportunities.

Event organizers say it’s important to keep bringing top of the line employers, graduate schools, and school districts so each scholar can be exposed to the vast opportunities that are available for them to take part in.

You must register in order to attend the event and make a non refundable payment prior to the September 8, 2023 deadline. To register for the event click on the link provided HERE