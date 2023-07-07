AG Wilson to announce launch of statewide human trafficking prevention education initiative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A new human trafficking prevention education program is launching today in South Carolina, says the Office of Attorney General Alan Wilson.

TraffickProofSC aims to educate youth and their families on human trafficking at schools state-wide, according to a press release.

The initiative was developed in partnership with the Office of the South Carolina Attorney General, South Carolina ETV, and other community leaders.