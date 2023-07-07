Columbia Fireflies to honor Midlands teachers with Neon Apple Award

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Columbia Fireflies announced the return of the Neon Apple Awards at Segra Park this year.

The award will be presented during Teacher Appreciation Night to three local Midlands teachers—one elementary school, one middle school and one high school teacher.

Honorees will receive the award and two reserve tickets during the July 30 game at 5:05 p.m.

Fans can submit nominations for the award here.

Submissions are due by midnight July 22.