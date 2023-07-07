Gov. McMaster: Flags to fly at half staff in honor of former SC House of Representative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster announced the flags atop the State Capitol will be lowered to half-staff on July 8 in honor of Curtis B. Inabinett Sr.

The former SC House of Representative is being recognized for his lifetime of service to South Carolina, including his roles as a member of the Charleston County Council, and Mayor of the Town of Ravenel.

The flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions will also be flown at half-staff.