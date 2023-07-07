Kershaw authorities warn public of circulating phone scam

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public of a circulating phone scam.

Authorities say scammers are identifying themselves as deputies, claiming to have warrants for your arrest for failure to appear in court or not paying a ticket.

They ask you to purchase cash cards and to give them the card numbers over the phone. Officials say they will never call you or ask for money over the phone.

The best way to verify any law enforcement agency that calls asking for money is to ask for the caller’s name and agency, look up the number for the agency they claim to be with, and call that agency and ask for the officer by the name the caller used.

Individuals should never give out personal information over the phone, says KCSO.