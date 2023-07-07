Lexington Police announces retirement of K-9 Nufo

Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Police announced the retirement of their K-9 Nufo.

Since 2018, the canine was partnered with Officer Trey Kerwin of the Patrol Division.

Throughout his career, K-9 Nufo helped track missing or wanted persons and aided in significant narcotics seizures.

He was trained in drug detection, apprehension, tracking, obedience, and article and building searches. Chief Terrence Green says Nufo had an incredible drive and loved being at work. Nufo will now live with his partner, Officer Trey Kerwin.