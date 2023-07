SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies say an individual is wanted for questioning after an incident that occurred on July 3.

The incident involved counterfeit currency at the Cheap Way on North Main.

Contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office with information at (803) 436- 2000 or report it anonymously for a reward to CrimeStoppers.

