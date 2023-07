Columbia PD: Man arrested for murder after missing man found deceased

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A man accused of killing a missing person has been arrested, say Columbia Police.

Marc-Anthony Cantrell, 25, was charged with murder for allegedly killing 35 year-old Deshea Butler.

The victims’ body was found on July 6 at Harper Street after he was reported missing from a halfway house on July 4.

Police are investigating a motive for the murder.