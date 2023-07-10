Columbia Police continue search for missing man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia Police Department investigators continue searching for a man reported missing on March 23.

Jared Ondrea, 22, was reported missing by his family from a halfway house at 2214 Harper Street.

His whereabouts still remain unknown.

Anyone with information about his location should contact CrimeStoppers in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.