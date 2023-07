Columbia Police: Man shot on Ogden Street succumbed to injuries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A man who was shot on Ogden Street passed away last night, says the Columbia Police Department.

The victim was injured on July 9 at 2:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital after officers applied a tourniquet to his wound.

Investigators say a man has been detained for questioning.

