Fort Jackson, Dominion Energy join forces for employee appreciation event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–Dominion Energy and Fort Jackson’s Commanding General are joining forces to honor employees who are active or former U.S. armed services members.

According to a press release, G.I. Jobs named Dominion Energy a top 10 Military Friendly Company and Top Military Spouse Friendly Company in 2022.

Attendees can expect to hear speeches by Fort Jackson’s Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Dominion Energy SC President Keller Kissam, and Columbia Chamber of Commerce Vice President Susan McPherson.

The event will happen at 400 Otarre Parkway, Cayce on July 11 from 2 to 3 p.m.