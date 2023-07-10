Investigation underway after Shaw Air Force Base Airman found dead

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Shaw Air Force Base, Senior Airman William N. Uche, a U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, was found dead at his off-base residence at approximately 3 p.m. on July 6, 2023.

Senior Airman Uche, originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was a Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Journeyman in the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron, according to officials. The 24-year-old Airman had been serving in the Air Force since July 1, 2019.

“We lost a valued member of Team Shaw this week,” said Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing Commander. “We extend our deepest condolences to Senior Airman Uche’s loved ones and coworkers as we collectively grieve this loss. We are focused on ensuring we care for the team and provide all the support resources we can to our Airmen and families during this difficult time.”

Details surrounding the death are being investigated by the Sumter Police Department.