Officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, July 8th.

Investigators say deputies were called to a Norway Road residence where the confrontation took place.

“We are so very thankful no one was injured in this incident,” says Sheriff Leory Ravenell. “There are many incidents where not everyone goes home, but thank the Lord this was not one of them.”