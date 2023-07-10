Officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg

Investigators say deputies were called to a Norway Road residence where the confrontation took place.
Miya Payton,
Police Lights Rf Gty 200410 Hpmain 4x3t 240
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, July 8th. 
“We are so very thankful no one was injured in this incident,” says Sheriff Leory Ravenell.  “There are many incidents where not everyone goes home, but thank the Lord this was not one of them.”
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was requested to conduct a separate investigation.
