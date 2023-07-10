TikTok blocked on Clemson University campus servers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Clemson University says if you want to participate in the latest TikTok trends, it won’t be on their servers.

Starting today, university officials say the social media app will no longer be accessible on the campus network.

According to an email sent to students, faculty, and staff, the move will protect institutional resources and information while safeguarding the privacy of a wide variety of devices connected to the Clemson network.

Clemson is not the first institution to enact this type of ban.

Back in December Governor Henry McMaster announced TikTok would be blocked on all government issued electronic devices.

The controversy surrounding the app is its Chinese ownership and access the Chinese Communist Government has to users’ private information.