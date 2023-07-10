Two suspects charged in Sumter County drug bust

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies have arrested two men following a major drug bust.

Keith Tomlin and Williams Abrams are both charged with trafficking and manufacturing crack cocaine among other crimes.

Only July 5, deputies say they executed search warrants at two homes on McCray’s Mill Road and Georgianna Drive.

During the searches, they recovered at least 51 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of crack cocaine, eight firearms, and at least $11,000 in cash, among others.

Both men were taken to the Sumter County Detention Center and denied bond.