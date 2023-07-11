44th annual Camp Kemo hosted by Prisma Health Children’s Hospital

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — One of the nation’s first pediatric oncology summer camps for children is located right here in the Midlands.

Prisma Health Children’s Hospital of the Midlands is hosting its 44th annual Camp Kemo, in partnership with Camp Cole in Eastover.

The summer camp has nearly 100 kids attending many of whom have battled cancer or blood disorders. Siblings are also invited to attend.

Rayvon Allen has been in remission for three years now.

“I went through Hodgkin’s lymphoma, it was a swollen lymph node in my neck, and you know my Mom found it and stuff like that. So it’s a little journey. My hair had to go through that too, I had to lose it but you know, I grew it all back,” Allen says.

This is his second year attending Camp Kemo. He says it helps being around other kids who have gone through similar experiences.

“It feels good knowing that you’re not the only person in the world that has gone through that and you don’t have to feel sorry because everyone shares that burden with you, and it’s not that bad,” says Allen.

Children attending Camp Kemo have the entire week to enjoy lots of activities like swimming, woodworking classes, arts and crafts, and horseback riding.

John Hinks Jr. has been a counselor at Camp Kemo for 23 years.

“This camp is a soul recharge, is what I like to call it. I get to hang with incredible young men like this for a week, and it’s really a reminder of what’s fun and what’s important in life,” Hinks Jr. says.

Kids who are still undergoing treatment have access to many of the same doctors and nurses they see through Prisma Health.

Hinks Jr. says the combination creates a chance for the kids who attend to put all the other noise to the side and just be kids.

“And for about five days we can be kids… I get to be a kid. We get to have fun, and just live life to the fullest for a whole week. This camp is perfectly designed for that!” says Hinks Jr.

Allen has a positive message for other kids battling cancer or blood disorders.

“It’s only a temporary feeling, but after it’s long done and stuff, you’ll be back to your old self in no time. So don’t worry — you’re not changing. Nothing is changing. It’s just a part of life that you need to overcome. And you will do it. Because you know, it’s not forever,” Allen says.

According to Prisma Health, Camp Kemo is free to the children who attend.