Boil Water Advisory in place for some Elloree residents

Elloree, SC (WOLO) — Those of you living in the Elloree area may have to take some extra precautions before drinking or cooking with your tap water.

The System Administrator with the Elloree Water System says a water main break has forced them to put a Water Boil Advisory in effect. Officials with the water system says the advisory will impact those living in Roosevelt, Live Oak, Browning Road, Warrior Drive, Cementary Road, Ann Street, Tee Vee Road, Misty Glen and Cleveland Street starting at Tee Vee Road toward State Park.

The Water System says this water boil advisory is is in place until further notice.