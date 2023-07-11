Metal construction company establishing new U.S. headquarters in Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Germany-based company is establishing its new U.S. headquarters in Greenville.

Wenker, Inc. is a metal and steel construction company that offers products for the automotive industry.

The move comes after the company had success at its smaller operation in Spartanburg.

The company’s $3.1 million investment is expected to create 27 new jobs.

Individuals interested in joining the team should visit the company’s careers page.