Metal construction company establishing new U.S. headquarters in Greenville
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Germany-based company is establishing its new U.S. headquarters in Greenville.
Wenker, Inc. is a metal and steel construction company that offers products for the automotive industry.
The move comes after the company had success at its smaller operation in Spartanburg.
The company’s $3.1 million investment is expected to create 27 new jobs.
Individuals interested in joining the team should visit the company’s careers page.