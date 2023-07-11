Midlands Pup-Shots July 11

Waxhaw, NC
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with dogs, children
Adoption fee $300
Email us today for an applicaiton. nothingmlrescue@gmail.com
2/16
ALEX THE GREAT
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Alex is the textbook good boy Labrador!
3/16
DOLLY PARTON
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Dolly and her two running buddies were picked as juvenile delinquents on the run and ended up in the slammer in a South Carolina shelter!
4/16
DOROTHY
Irmo
Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Athletic, Friendly, Curious
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Help! Dorothy TO BE EUTHANIZED! Foster / Adopter Needed!
5/16
ELEANOR
Waxhaw, NC
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $300
Eleanor is the little runt of her litter.
6/16
JEANETTE
Waxhaw, NC
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $300
Email us today for an application. nothingmlrescue@gmail.com
7/16
MAYA
St. George
Friendly, Loyal, Dignified, Couch potato
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $400
Her owner can no longer keep her.
8/16
OTIS
Sumter
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Otis came to Animal control as an owner surrender.
9/16
SANDRA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Athletic
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This amazing smaller girl was dumped at the shelter without even as much as a backwards glance.
10/16
SHANIA TWAIN
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Shania Twain and her two running buddies were picked as juvenile delinquent on the run and ended up in the slammer in a South Carolina shelter!
11/16
SOCKS
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Socks and Teddy are the absolute sweetest boys around 8-weeks-old.
12/16
SULLY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Big boy Sully is a 4yo 75lb lug of a loving Lab!
13/16
TEDDY
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Socks and Teddy are the absolute sweetest boys around 8-weeks-old.
14/16
THEDA
Aiken
Spayed / neutered.
15/16
TOAD
16/16
TONKA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Young 6 month old Tonka was brought to Final Victory Rescue as a stray with no home
