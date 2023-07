No one is hurt after vehicle crashes through Popeyes on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia-Richland firefighters say no one is hurt after a vehicle crashed through a Popeyes Monday afternoon.

It happened at the restaurant on the 7500 block Garners Ferry Road before 5 p.m.

According to firefighters, the vehicle crashed through the glass windows on one end of the restaurant but no load-bearing walls were affected.

They said the scene was left with the Columbia Police Department.