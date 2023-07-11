Richland Library to showcase Holocaust exhibition

(Courtesy: Richland Library)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A new exhibit is taking people back in time at the Richland Library located downtown along Assembly Street.

“The Americans and the Holocaust” exhibition runs through August 18th.

its a history lesson about america’s response to war in Europe during the 1930s and 40’s.

Richland Library (Main) is one of 50 in the country to feature this exhibit which was made possible thanks in part to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

If you would like more information about the upcoming event, or purchase tickets you can click on the link provided HERE