SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—SLED agents are investigating an officer involved shooting on July 8 in Orangeburg.

Deputies say they encountered 34 year-old Matthew Brown pointing a gun at mail carriers at a Norway residence.

Shots were fired by authorities after interacting with the armed subject, but no one was injured.

Brown is charged with four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm. This is an ongoing investigation.