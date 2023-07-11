Sumter PD: Man critically injured during knife attack
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter authorities say a suspect has been arrested after a 64 year-old man was stabbed.
Officers were called to a parking lot outside of a grocery store and other businesses on North Guignard Drive after receiving calls of a woman seen chasing a man and stabbing him.
Investigators say the suspect and victim were riding in a car together and parked before the incident. It has yet to be determined what led to the attack.
Sandrell McClanahan, 19, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She was also injured.
The victim was treated at the scene for multiple injuries and was taken to a hospital. He is in critical, but stable condition.
Anyone with information can contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.
Tips can be given by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at P3ips.com or by downloading and using the P3tips app for Android or Apple devices.