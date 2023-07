Association rallies in support of labor union representing S.C. dock workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The International Longshoremen’s Association rallied at the State House today in support of a labor union that represents dock workers in South Carolina.

The group says Governor Henry McMaster is trying to force shippers to use the Hugh Leatherman Terminal which they say is staffed by non-union employees.

They say the move will ultimately drive down wages.