Coroner: Identity of man killed by single gunshot released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Coroner released the name of the person who died from a gunshot wound on July 7.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says William Bedenbaugh, 56, was killed after he was shot by another man in the chest. He died on scene.

The incident happened after midnight on July 7 at Samaria Hwy in the Batesburg area of Lexington.