IGNITION INTERLOCK BILL: Gov. McMaster signs law that aims to make roadways safer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — In 2021 alone, South Carolina suffered more than 400 traffic fatalities involving alcohol according to NHTSA data.

Now, a newly signed bill hopes to keep the Palmetto State’s roadways safer.

According to national data… South Carolina ranks 7th in the country for DUIs.

“We have 6,000 to 8,000 DUI arrests per year and that’s just the highway patrol alone,” said Col. Chris Williamson of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. “I have seen years where the whole state’s law enforcement has written as many as 15,000 DUIs.”

Highway patrol reports that a third of the state’s traffic fatalities involve an impaired driver.

“They didn’t say they wanted to commit a crime. They don’t think they had so much to drink or think they can do it,” said Sen. Brad Hutto, a Democrat from Orangeburg. “They just believe that. It’s bad judgment.”

Despite being an attorney who had defended impaired drivers, Hutto supports the Ignition Interlock Bill that Governor Henry McMaster signed Wednesday morning.

“Every life saved is a life saved,” the senator said. “This technology has the power to save lives.”

The law now requires any driver convicted of a DUI offense to install an ignition interlock device on their vehicle. The vehicle will only start when the driver provides a clean breath sample.

“If you think you’re smart enough to buy a six pack, blow first and then start driving, that won’t work,” Hutto said. “You have to keep blowing into this device as you continue driving.”

“I believe the system will be improved and the technology will be improved. One day, we hope that statistic is zero.”

Hutto believes that to prevent more lives lost to drunk driving… more can be done in the statehouse.

“Before you can get your license back, they should get that device put on,” the senator said. “We had that passed in the Senate, we’ll try it again.”

A supporter of stricter laws for impaired driving is Jenifer Klepesky. In December 2021, her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend were killed after being hit by a drunk driver.

“Had this interlock ignition bill been passed when it was first introduced, I believe my daughter and Jonny would still be here today,” Klepesky said. “Please don’t do it. Call someone for a ride. Call a cab or an uber. Just don’t get behind the wheel and take the chance of taking another innocent life.”

The person convicted of a DUI would be required to install the device on their vehicle for 6 months for a first offense and a full year for a second offense. Previously, only those with a BAC of higher than point one five were required to install an ignition interlock device.