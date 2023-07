14/33

KNOX, LELAND GRAHAM

DRUGS / MANUF., POSS. OF SCH. IV DRUGS, EXCEPT FLUNITRAZEPAM, WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE - 1ST OFFENSE DUI / DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, LESS THAN .10, 1ST OFFENSE DRUGS / TRAFFICKING IN METH. OR COCAINE BASE - 28 G OR MORE, BUT LESS THAN 100 G - 1ST OFFENSE