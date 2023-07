Allen University to purchase land for new football stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Allen University’s football team is getting a home of its own.

The HBCU located right here in Columbia reached an agreement with Richland County to purchase land on Cushman Road which is just off of Two Notch Road.

Allen restarted its football program in 2018 and currently plays its home games at Westwood High School’s stadium in Blythewood.

No word on when the project will be complete.