EPA proposes new federal lead paint rules

(CNN) — The Biden administration would like to reduce the level of harmful lead dust in millions of homes, schools and child-care facilities.

they proposed new federal rules that will compel the owners of buildings built before 1978 to clean up the toxic dust. Many of those homes were painted with lead based paint which the federal government banned that year because of its adverse impact on children.

Lead exposure in children can lead to brain and organ damage, as well as learning disabilities. The Environmental Protection Agency says lead paint is still in about 31 million older houses. And nearly 4 million of those homes has one or more children under the age of six.