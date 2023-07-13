Kershaw deputies arrest woman accused of shooting her husband

Image Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman they say is accused of attempted murder. Authorities say they were called to the 500 block of Smyrna Road in Elgin Thursday morning after an initial report of an intruder inside the home. When deputies arrived at the home they say they found a man shot. After further investigation, authorities say they were able to determine the man had been shot by his wife during an argument.

Deputies say his wife, 24 year old Carie Lynn Cagle was arrested and has now been charged with Attempted Murder and Criminal Domestic Violence High and Aggravated Nature.

Cagle whose bail has been denied is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.