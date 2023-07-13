Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon named Sheriff of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Congratulations are in order for a Midlands Sheriff!

Last night Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon was named Sheriff of the Year by the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

Koon was nominated by the Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis as a “professional, innovative, community-minded law enforcement officer who has increased community policing and strengthened community relationships.”

Koon was first elected Sheriff of Lexington County in 2015.