Police seek alleged 7-Eleven shoplifter

Courtesy: Lexington Police

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)–Lexington Police are seeking an alleged 7-Eleven store shoplifter.

The repeat offender has stolen merchandise from the Sunset Boulevard store several times, including on June 25.

Authorities say the suspect parks behind a nearby business during these incidents.

If you have information, contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.