UPDATE: Lake Murray Blvd./St. Andrews Rd. open to traffic; water main temporarily repaired

Courtesy: Irmo Police Department

Courtesy: Irmo Police Department

(Courtesy: Irmo PD) Water main break closes Lake Murray Boulevard at St. Andrews Road.

(Courtesy: Irmo PD) Intersection shut down while Columbia Water crews work to repair the damage.

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a water main has been temporarily repaired after a break caused an intersection to shut down.

The intersection is now open to traffic. Water utility plans to make more repairs in the coming week.

The incident happened at Lake Murray Boulevard at St. Andrews Road after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

