ABC’s of Education: SC State breaks ground on new buildings

Orangeburg, SC (wOLO) — In tonight’s ABC’s of Education, South Carolina State University is getting a double feature of financial help and new buildings.

To start the Institute of Business, Environment, Communications and Transportation received one of 10 inaugural innovation education awards of $25,000 dollars from Howard University and PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship.

The University is also building a pavilion outside the Student Center which will include seating for concerts and movies.

The project was paid for with a grant from the ‘Retool Your School’ campaign and is set to be complete in September.