Dominion Energy: Tree trimming continues this week in several neighborhoods
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy announced tree trimming activities will continue this week.
It will happen along overhead utility lines in the following neighborhoods:
Distribution Line Tree Trimming:
Community Improvement Coop Council Skyland N.A.
Downtown Neighborhood Association Watermark HOA
Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood Northwood Hills N.A.
Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc. Eau Claire Community Council
Martin Luther King Neighborhood Hyatt Park Kennan Terrace-along Monticello
Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood
University Hills
Forest Hills Neighborhood
Heathwood Park Neighborhood
Heathwood West Neighborhood
Historic Heathwood Neighborhood
Kilbourne Park N.A.
Melrose Heights N.A.
Old Shandon Neighborhood
Tanglewood N.A.
Bradley Community Council
Druid Hill N.A.
Godbold Place Homeowners
Grove Park N.A.
Midland Terrace Neighborhood
If you have questions or concerns, you should contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860 or Dominion Energy at 1-800-562-9308.