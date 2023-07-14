Dominion Energy: Tree trimming continues this week in several neighborhoods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy announced tree trimming activities will continue this week.

It will happen along overhead utility lines in the following neighborhoods:

Distribution Line Tree Trimming:

Community Improvement Coop Council Skyland N.A.

Downtown Neighborhood Association Watermark HOA

Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood Northwood Hills N.A.

Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc. Eau Claire Community Council

Martin Luther King Neighborhood Hyatt Park Kennan Terrace-along Monticello

Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood

University Hills

Forest Hills Neighborhood

Heathwood Park Neighborhood

Heathwood West Neighborhood

Historic Heathwood Neighborhood

Kilbourne Park N.A.

Melrose Heights N.A.

Old Shandon Neighborhood

Tanglewood N.A.

Bradley Community Council

Druid Hill N.A.

Godbold Place Homeowners

Grove Park N.A.

Midland Terrace Neighborhood

If you have questions or concerns, you should contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860 or Dominion Energy at 1-800-562-9308.