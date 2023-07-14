Federal Trade Commission investigates ChatGPT for possible violations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— The Federal Trade Commission is investigating open AI for possible violations of consumer protection laws.

The agency is looking into how the parent company of ChatGPT handles personal data.

FTC officials are also considering the risk of users getting inaccurate information — and other potential dangers.

This probe comes amid growing debate over the how AI could affect jobs, national security and democracy.