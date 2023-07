Image: Newbery County Sheriff's Office

Newberry, SC (WOLO) — A Newberry County woman is in custody tonight in what investigators believe to be a domestic incident.

21-year-old Breasia Bowers faces attempted murder charges after lexington county deputies say she fired gunshots at two men driving on a road in lexington county. The men were not injured in the shooting but their car was damaged.

Bowers is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center