ON THE ROAD: Gaffney

GAFFNEY, SC (WOLO) — Last week, we took you ‘On the Road’ to the Upstate.

This week, we stay up there for the South Carolina Peach Festival.

Friday the fun kicked off, Saturday it continues.

However, there is more than just fruit in the Cherokee County town of 12,000 residents.

One of those new businesses downtown opened last spring, Peach City Brewery.

Peach City Brewery has helped transform Gaffney along with other new businesses downtown. Brittany Bivins co-owns the brewery with Aaron Burton. Peach City serves craft beer and pizza and for those who might not like beer, seltzers.

Peach City might not be at the festival, but will be open all weekend down the street from the festivities.

The fun continues next weekend with a race at the Cherokee Speedway and a pageant at Limestone University.