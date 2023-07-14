Traffic Advisory: Construction equipment hits already damaged I-26 bridge

Newberry, SC (WOLO) — One lane of traffic is blocked along Interstate 26 along the Bachman Chapel Bridge (Mile Marker 85). According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge which we we previously reported was damaged after a accident July 2, 2023 is being shut down for new repairs. The Sheriff’s Department says a piece of construction equipment struck the already damaged bridge.

As of 10 p.m., Newberry officials say they are waiting for engineers to arrive at the scene to take a closer look at the structural integrity of the bridge, and to remove debris officials tell us is dangling from the bridge. NCSO says that you should make alternate travel plans since the one lane heading west bound along Interstate 26 will remain closed until further notice.

