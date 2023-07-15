Lexington restaurant owner charged for killing wife’s lover taken to hospital

ABC Columbia News has confirmed the Lexington Restaurant owner, Greg Leon’s health has come into question as of Friday night.

Here’s what we know at this hour, Leon has been transferred to the hospital from the Kirkland Correctional Facility.

the department of corrections is not making a statement at this time.

Leon is the Lexington restaurant owner convicted last week, in the 2016 Valentine’s Day murder of his wife’s lover.

Leon’s Attorney has tweeted about his client Friday night and is not commenting on Leon’s well being.

