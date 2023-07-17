Midlands Military Matters: Saluting Columbia natives serving in the Navy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—In tonight’s Military Matters, we’re saluting a couple of Midlands natives making waves in the Navy.

Lieutenant Michael Bauldrick, a native of Columbia serves aboard pre-commissioning unit Marinette, in Mayport, Florida.

Bauldrick, a graduate of Ridge View High School and USC, joined the Navy four years ago.

Petty Officer First Class Princess Epps, also a native of Columbia, serves aboard Littoral Combat Ship training facility in Mayport, Florida.

Epps, a 2006 graduate of Dreher High School, joined the Navy 14 years ago.