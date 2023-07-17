Richland deputies arrest 19 year-old on murder charge

Jessica Mejia,
361629558 10160513497999156 3944663084535613321 N

Courtesy: RCSD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a 19 year-old man was arrested for murder.

Jaden Schmidt was arrested by the Fugitive Task Force on July 13 after a man was found shot at a parking lot on June 29 at Freshwater Drive around 3:20 p.m.

Schmidt is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

 

