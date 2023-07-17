Sumter PD: Man charged in fatal stabbing, vehicle theft

SUMTER, SC (July 15, 2023) –Sumter Police arrested a man for fatally stabbing a woman and stealing her vehicle.

Officers charged 36 year-old Steven Adams, who’s considered homeless, with murder for the stabbing death of 31 year-old Miranda Sexton on Henrietta Street Friday.

He was arrested after a resident spotted a missing car and Adams at a Pinewood Road business Saturday.

Officers identified Adams, who was wanted for an unrelated theft that happened earlier this month.

Adams is charged with murder, burglary-1st degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny ($10,000 or more).

He was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center.