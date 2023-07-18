Columbia man sentenced to 22 years in prison for burglary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man was sentenced to 22 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections for burglary.

Jeremy Junious, 35, pleaded guilty for forcefully entering a residence in West Columbia on April 9, 2022 and engaging in a shootout with the man living in the home, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The defendant, man, and child inside the home all suffered injuries, but have recovered.

Investigators later discovered Junious was violating Family Court Order when he arrived at the home, demanding to be allowed inside to take his children, who he shared with the victim. The victim and her current boyfriend lived in the residence.

Junious left the home with one of the toddlers, say authorities.

Lexington deputies located him a few blocks from the crime scene on the side of the road.

The child was rescued and Junious was taken into custody.