Richland Coroner ID’s two people who died in July 17 crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner identified the name of two people who died in an early morning crash on July 17.

The first victim is identified as 21 year-old Makiya Alford, and the second victim is identified as 19 year-old Keyona Bryant.

The Coroner is working with the S.C. Highway Patrol and Richland County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the incident.