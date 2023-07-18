Target updates dress code

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)–Target stores are changing their dress code!

The retailer will now let most of its employees wear shorts to work which is nearly 440,000 people who can now don their bare legs while earning a paycheck.

The announcement comes as much of the country deals with record breaking heat.

Previously Target has only been allowing employees who worked outside to wear shorts.

The new dress code does not specify that shorts have to be khaki they can actually be any solid color.