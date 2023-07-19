$2 million in grants available for community-based programs in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—More than $2 million in financial support is available for community-based programs and services in Richland County.

Organizations have until July 31 to apply for up to $50,000 for one year of funding at ZoomGrants: https://bit.ly/Impact-July2023.

Proposed projects must include the following criteria:

The activity meets service-type activities outlined in the organization’s mission, long-range plans, goals and objectives.

The activity, in whole or in part, provides opportunities for underserved populations in Richland County.

The activity provides solutions by way of systems or approaches that can prevent, mitigate or resolve individual, family or community problems.

Projects should address one or more of the following community issues:

Affordable housing

Education

Recreation

Health and safety

Workforce development

Food insecurity

For application questions, email Budget and Grants staff: grantsmgmt@richlandcountysc.gov.

For more about eligibility, requirements or other information, visit the County’s ZoomGrants page.